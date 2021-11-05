RENSSELAER — The Bethlehem boys volleyball season came to an end on Wednesday, Nov. 3, after a loss to Shen in the Class AA semifinals.

The Plainsmen, seeded No. 1, bested the Eagles at Rensselaer High School in three sets: 25-14, 25-11 and 25-21. Shen plays Columbia for the title on Friday, Nov. 5.

The Eagles were seeded No. 4 in the Class AA tournament and got by No. 5 Colonie to make it into the semis. Shen beat No. 8 Shaker before defeating Bethlehem.

The Eagles finished the season 10-6 in Suburban Council play and had two players named to the Suburban Council All Star second team, junior Daniel Battista and junior Jonah Negris, while seniors Gavin Follos and Roman Perrotto and sophomore Luke Saubier were named to the honorable mention squad.

