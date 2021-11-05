ELSMERE — Elsmere Elementary School families reported the sighting of the mysterious wallcrawling vigilante as they enjoyed their trunk-or-treating event in the school parking lot on Friday, Oct. 29. The antics of this webslinger were first reported by J. Jonah Jameson at the Daily Bugle. Now known as the Spider Man, he spent the evening posing for photographs with friendly, neighborhood children who marveled his energy and skill. There have been no reports of him stealing candy, but that remains to be seen.