MECHANICVILLE — With the score knotted at one with about 45 seconds left on the clock, it looked like the Class AA semifinal match between Shaker and Columbia on Wednesday, Oct. 27, was headed to overtime.

But Columbia, the No. 3 seed, had a corner kick and the ball was headed into the goal with 36.5 second left for a 2-1 win over the No. 2 seed Blue Bison.

Columbia will square off against the No. 1 seed from Shenendehowa on Saturday for the Class AA championship.

Columbia got on the board first with a goal by Isabella Seibert in the first half. Shaker tied it up five minutes into the second half on a goal by Lindsey McCullough until the header by Ella Hebler.

Shen defeated the No. 5 squad from Bethlehem 1-0 to earn the right to play for the championship.

Click on a photo below to view a slideshow of the rest, or if you are viewing this in a news app, click here.