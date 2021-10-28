<p class="p1"><span class="s1">SELKIRK - C<\/span>all David DeCancio a political newcomer, maybe, but he\u2019s been visible to the community for 20 years.<\/p>\r\n<p class="p3">For the past two decades DeCancio has involved himself with several endeavors that include helping his local fire department\u2019s attempt at landing a new fire house in Selkirk, working as a trustee on the town\u2019s Zoning Board of Appeals, volunteering with Bethlehem Opportunities Unlimited and organizing with Bethlehem First Night.<\/p>\r\n<p class="p3">In 2018 David was the recipient of the Bethlehem Chamber of Commerce Community Spirit Award for his commitment to our community and extensive volunteerism.<\/p>\r\n<p class="p3">\u201cThrough my two decades of volunteer work, I have built lasting relationships with so many wonderful people from all walks of life,\u201d DeCancio said. \u201cAnd these relationships have shown me that despite our differences in ideologies, we all have one thing in common \u2014 Bethlehem \u2014 and how we all want our town to be the best place to live, raise kids, pursue our dreams, own a small business and retire.\u201d<\/p>\r\n<p class="p3">A Selkirk resident running as a Democrat, DeCancio has the potential of breaking what some residents have described as a Delmar-centric Town Board.<\/p>\r\n<p class="p3">The son of Cuban refugees, the challenger said he is focused on making reimagining town government by making it more accessible, efficient and transparent. He has pledged to use his platform to encourage inclusive dialog that helps bridge the gaps and promote fairness and respect to everyone.<\/p>\r\n<p class="p3">He\u2019s an accomplished public policy and communication strategist with out 28 years of experience in the state Legislature and the Office of the Governor. He has served various senior level positions and currently works as Senior Advisor to state Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie.<\/p>