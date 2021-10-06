COLONIE — The Garnet Raiders Pinked Out the Gym on Tuesday, Oct. 5, and then proceeded to sweep Bethlehem in three sets.

The annual Pink Out the Gym is a fundraiser held by the school and the volleyball programs to benefit ongoing efforts to raise awareness of breast cancer. The boys volleyball team will Pink out the Gym against Shenendehowa on Wednesday, Oct. 13.

Against Bethlehem, Colonie won the first set 25-13, the second 25-19 and the third 25-22.

For the Raiders, Shannon Coyle recorded 17 kills, Macie Trimarchi had seven kills and three blocks and Gabby Martin had nine kills.

Caroline Davis had six kills, three blocks and an ace for the Eagles.

Colonie (4-3, 6-4) will play at Saratoga on Thursday, Oct. 7, and host Shaker on Tuesday, Oct. 12. Bethlehem (4-3, 5-3) will host Averill Park on Thursday, Oct. 7, and play at Columbia on Tuesday, Oct. 12.

