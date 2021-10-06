Former town Judge Peter Crummey continued to outraise his opponent, Kelly Mateja, in his bid for town supervisor.

According to the latest financial statements due at the state Board of Elections by Friday, Oct. 2, Crummey, who gave up the robes to run for supervisor, began with a balance of $96,599. He raised another $71,965 while spending $46,834 for a closing balance of $121,731 heading into Election Day on Nov. 2. Early voting this year will begin Oct. 23 and run through Oct. 31.

Mateja, a Democrat making her first bid for public office, began the filing period with a balance of $27,532. She raised $21,766 while spending $21,308 for a balance of $27,991. She has about $13,000 of outstanding liabilities, including more than $12,000 to Lamar Advertising.

Crummey had a host of four-figure contributions including $2,500 by Tom Burke, $2,000 by James Morrell, $2,000 by Lawrence Knapek, $2,000 by Anthony Dawson, $2,500 by Mohawk Asphalt Emulsions, $2,000 by DeNooyer, $2,500 by Peter Luizzi & Bros Contracting, $2,50 by Terpening &Associates and $2,000 by British American Development. Twenty-eight individuals or businesses contributed $1,000 or more.

He also shared the wealth, contributing $21,000 to the Albany County Republican Committee and $5,229 to the Colonie Republican Committee.

His largest campaign expense appears to be the Fort Orange Press, where he spent more than $3,000.

“Nearly 500 individuals, families, labor unions and business leaders have thus far demonstrated their support for my unmatched qualifications and positive campaign,” Crummey said in a statement. “Such support underscores my capacity to bring all parties to the table on Day 1 in order to best serve our great Town of Colonie.”

The majority of Mateja’s contributions were $250 or less but the Political Action Committee of Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie donated $1,000, Assemblyman Phil Steck donated $500, Robert Mateja, her husband, contributed $1,000 as did Marcia Spada. Richard and Diana Ostroff contributed $1,000 each.

“Our campaign has all that we need to deliver our message on the issues voters care about: improving our roads, infrastructure, and planning process, and making town government the most responsive it’s ever been,” she said. “And we know voters would rather their political leaders spend more time on doorsteps in conversation on these issues than on phone calls with donors.”

The two are vying to replace Supervisor Paula Mahan, a Democrat who opted to not run for an eighth term.

The parties

The Colonie Democratic Party started the period with a balance of 1,192. It raised $30,485 and spent $24,581 for a balance of $7,096.

More than $10,800 are from the candidates running for office, most of whom gave $1,108. David Green, who is running to keep a seat on town court donated $3,308. The Town Board appointed Green to fill the vacancy created when Peter Crummey stepped down to run for supervisor. New Castle Asphalt contributed $1,000 as did Sheriff Craig Apple and Noreen Fisk.

Ryan Horstmeyer, the town Democratic Party chair, listed more than $4,000 as in kind contributions.

Town republicans started with $6,191 in the bank. It raised $8,895 and spent $9,945 for a balance of 5,140 in the bank.

The largest contribution came from Crummey, $5,000, and its largest expense was a contribution to the county GOP, $6,000.

Town Board

The only incumbent of six candidates running for three open spots, Democrat Melissa Jeffers, began this period with a balance of $628.55. She raised $9,944 in her bid for a second four-year term, spent $7,260 for a balance of $3,321.

Her largest contribution, $1,000, came from a family member, Patrick Jeffers. Her largest expense was a contribution to the town Democratic Party Committee, which was returned as an “in kind” service to her campaign, according to the filings.

Jessica Mahar, who is making her first run at public office on the Democratic Party line, began the period with a balance of $11,246. She raised $3,711 and spend $10,289 for a balance of $4,667.

Her largest contribution, $257, came from Peg Olsen while her largest expense, $5,000, was to Deep Blue Politics, a consulting firm based in Rochester but with strong ties in Albany.

Alvin Gamble, the third Democrat on the ticket, did not file a 32-day pre-general disclosure statement.

Three Republicans are making their first run at public office.

Antonio Boncordo had an opening balance of $250. He raised $4,211 and spent $1,716 for a balance of $2,745. He contributed all the money himself.

Jeff Madden began with $5,580. He raised $2,036 and spend $2,827 for a balance of $4,789.

His largest contribution, $1,111 came from Michael Smyth and his largest expense, $923, was to Awards by Walsh. He loaned his campaign $500.

Alexandra Velella began with a balance of $3,085. She raised $10,558 and spent $4,289 for a balance of $9,353.

The majority of her contributions were less than $300 with the largest, $2,093 coming from John Dinuzzo. Her largest expense, $1,782, went to Blu Stone Bistro.

The judges

In what has not been seen in recent memory, there are six candidates vying for three seats on the Town Court bench.

There are three incumbents but only two have been elected as a judge, Andrew Sommers and Norman Massry. David Green, the third judge currently servicing, was appointed by the Town Board earlier this year to fill the vacancy created when Crummey opted to run for supervisor.

Green had an opening balance of $466 but he turned up the effort and raised $61,239. He spent $42,129 for a balance of $19,575.

He loaned himself $20,000 and there were a handful of $1,000 checks cut to his campaign including from Karen Green, Michael Petsche, Frank Scheu, Gretchen Scheu, John Vellano and Mario Abate while Hannoush Jewelers contributed $1,500.

Massry had opening balance of $10,772. He raised $19,737 and spent $1,062 for a balance of $29,446.

He contributed $2,500 to his campaign and an Esther Massry contributed $2,500 while Rita and Margaret Kirsh contributed $4,900

Sommers began the period with a balance of $1,098. He raised $1,650 and spent $1,787 for a balance of $961. He lent his campaign $1,500.

Jennifer Whalen, a Republican currently serving on the Albany County Legislature, began with $759 in the bank. She raised $27,975 and spent $16,737 for a balance of $11,997.

She loaned her campaign $5,000 and $1,000 contributions from Stewart Jones, Richard Miller and Joyce Tate and Darren Donohue.

Rebekah Kennedy, a Democratic Party attorney currently working in Town Hall, started with $2,318. She raised $3,865 and spent $3,220 for a balance of $2,964.

Edward Kennedy contributed $4,400 and she loaned herself $2,200.

Daniel Hurteau, a Democrat, began the period with $2,977. He raised $16,166 and spent $11,427 for a balance of $7,715.

He had a handful of $1,000 contributions including from Brian Flanagan, Robert Reilly and the law firm of Stewart Jones. His loaned himself $5,000 and one of his larger expenses include a $1,851 payment to Behan Communications.

Clerk and taxes

Two Republican incumbents — Town Clerk Julie Gansle and Receiver of Taxes Michele Zilgme — are contested this year by Democrats Galen Heins for clerk and Leroy Robinson for receiver of taxes.

Gansle began the period with a balance of $7,519. She raised $2,695 and spent $1,798 for a balance of $8,416.

Zilgme had an opening balance of $987. She raised $1,194 and didn’t spend anything for a balance of $2,181.

Heins did not file by the Oct. 2 deadline.

Robinson began with a balance of $9,603. He raised $1,639 and spent $6,031 for a balance of $5,210.