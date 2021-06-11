DELMAR — The Bethlehem girls lacrosse team jumped out to an early 8-4 lead and held on to beat Shaker 13-9 in the Section II, Class A semifinals and will play Shen for the championship on Monday, July 14.

Avery Jones scored five goals and had two assists and Lauren Riker had five goals and an assist to lead the Eagles. Caroline Marotta had three goals and two assists.

For Shaker, Lauren McCulloch had four goals and Jenna Pollicino had two goals while Natalie Bennett, Olivia Papa and Lauren O’Hagan had a goal each.

Shen advanced to the finals by beating Saratoga 10-0. The two teams met once during the regular season and Bethlehem came out on top 9-7.

