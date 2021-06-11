DELMAR — This year, 50 Bethlehem Central employees— with combined service totaling more than 1,100 years — will retire after long careers serving district children.
This year, a scaled-back version of a retiree reception was held for those individuals who retired or announced their retirement during the 2020-21 school year. The gathering was limited to retirees only who listened as Superintendent Jody Monroe and various building and department leaders paid tribute to them and to their colleagues who are departing BC this year. Also in attendance were members of the Board of Education, including Board president Holly Dellenbaugh who welcomed the group.
The list of retirees, each under their respective school, is provided below.
Eagle Elementary School
Kristi F. Malsan, Teacher – 32 years
Nancy Sohl, Teacher – 21 years
Elsmere Elementary School
Joyce C. Calaban, Secretary – 20 years
Susan Maddock, Aide to Students with Disabilities – 19 years
Martha J. Pellettier, Aide to Students with Disabilities – 18 years
Robin J. Reed, Teacher – 31 years
Glenmont Elementary School
Ann H. Brands, Teacher – 33 years
Maureen A. Frank, Secretary – 25 years
Joanne R. Honeywell, School Counselor – 25 years
Mary Martin, Teacher – 18 years
Catherine Zimmerman, Aide to Students with Disabilities – 20 years
Hamagrael Elementary School
Kathleen Cronmiller, Aide to Students with Disabilities – 19 years
David A. Ksanznak, School Principal – 30 years
Marie H. Weisheit, Custodial Worker – 31 years
Slingerlands Elementary School
Deborah L. Badolato, Aide to Students with Disabilities – 18 years
Kathryn W. Betzhold, Registered Nurse – 26 years
Heidi G. Bonacquist, School Principal – 21 years
Penny L. Palagyi, School Counselor – 31 years
Mary T. Rodgers, Teacher – 26 years
Bethlehem Central Middle School
Leslie E. Bruff, Math Teacher – 19 years
Mary Ann Bruno, Registered Nurse – 32 years
Laura G. Collier, Registered Nurse – 17 years
Kathleen M. Dolan, Science Teacher – 22 years
Margaret (Candy) Dolen, Science Teacher – 21 years
Diane E. Henderson-Suker, Math Teacher – 18 years
Mona Larsen, Sr. Keyboard Specialist – 20 years
Janice B. Siniski, School Monitor, Aide to Students with Disabilities – 29 years
Cherylann M. White, Science Teacher – 29 years
William Reilly, Social Studies Teacher – 26 years
Bethlehem Central High School
Peter J. Berhaupt, Hall Monitor -18 years
Frederick C. Powers, Health/PE Supervisor – 30 years
Lynn Sherich, Technical Database Support Specialist – 26 years
Candace D. Raderman, Health/PE Teacher – 24 years
Rosalie M. Recchia, Science Teacher – 21 years
Transportation
Frederick M. Berlin, School Bus Driver – 13 years
Howard C. Cable, School Bus Driver – 16 years
Brenda J. Hazen, School Bus Driver – 32 years
Cynthia Jurewicz, Director of Transportation – 19 years
Maureen Kleinke, Bus Attendant – 17 years
David Langenbach, School Bus Driver – 17 years
Mary Mann, School Bus Driver – 18 years
Geraldine R. Martin, School Bus Driver – 20 years
Denise Murray, School Bus Driver – 17 years
Patrick J. McCormick, School Bus Driver – 31 years
Kimberly A. Renak, School Bus Driver – 16 years
Deborah Wiggand, Bus Attendant – 18 years
Kevin C. Winne, School Bus Driver – 21 years
Operations & Maintenance
Robert P. Court, Assistant Superintendent of Building and Grounds – 30 years
Gregg D. Nolte, Director of Facilities and Operations – 21 years
Dean Pemberton, Custodial Worker – 33 years