DELMAR — This year, 50 Bethlehem Central employees— with combined service totaling more than 1,100 years — will retire after long careers serving district children.

This year, a scaled-back version of a retiree reception was held for those individuals who retired or announced their retirement during the 2020-21 school year. The gathering was limited to retirees only who listened as Superintendent Jody Monroe and various building and department leaders paid tribute to them and to their colleagues who are departing BC this year. Also in attendance were members of the Board of Education, including Board president Holly Dellenbaugh who welcomed the group.

The list of retirees, each under their respective school, is provided below.

Eagle Elementary School

Kristi F. Malsan, Teacher – 32 years

Nancy Sohl, Teacher – 21 years

Elsmere Elementary School

Joyce C. Calaban, Secretary – 20 years

Susan Maddock, Aide to Students with Disabilities – 19 years

Martha J. Pellettier, Aide to Students with Disabilities – 18 years

Robin J. Reed, Teacher – 31 years

Glenmont Elementary School

Ann H. Brands, Teacher – 33 years

Maureen A. Frank, Secretary – 25 years

Joanne R. Honeywell, School Counselor – 25 years

Mary Martin, Teacher – 18 years

Catherine Zimmerman, Aide to Students with Disabilities – 20 years

Hamagrael Elementary School

Kathleen Cronmiller, Aide to Students with Disabilities – 19 years

David A. Ksanznak, School Principal – 30 years

Marie H. Weisheit, Custodial Worker – 31 years

Slingerlands Elementary School

Deborah L. Badolato, Aide to Students with Disabilities – 18 years

Kathryn W. Betzhold, Registered Nurse – 26 years

Heidi G. Bonacquist, School Principal – 21 years

Penny L. Palagyi, School Counselor – 31 years

Mary T. Rodgers, Teacher – 26 years

Bethlehem Central Middle School

Leslie E. Bruff, Math Teacher – 19 years

Mary Ann Bruno, Registered Nurse – 32 years

Laura G. Collier, Registered Nurse – 17 years

Kathleen M. Dolan, Science Teacher – 22 years

Margaret (Candy) Dolen, Science Teacher – 21 years

Diane E. Henderson-Suker, Math Teacher – 18 years

Mona Larsen, Sr. Keyboard Specialist – 20 years

Janice B. Siniski, School Monitor, Aide to Students with Disabilities – 29 years

Cherylann M. White, Science Teacher – 29 years

William Reilly, Social Studies Teacher – 26 years

Bethlehem Central High School

Peter J. Berhaupt, Hall Monitor -18 years

Frederick C. Powers, Health/PE Supervisor – 30 years

Lynn Sherich, Technical Database Support Specialist – 26 years

Candace D. Raderman, Health/PE Teacher – 24 years

Rosalie M. Recchia, Science Teacher – 21 years

Transportation

Frederick M. Berlin, School Bus Driver – 13 years

Howard C. Cable, School Bus Driver – 16 years

Brenda J. Hazen, School Bus Driver – 32 years

Cynthia Jurewicz, Director of Transportation – 19 years

Maureen Kleinke, Bus Attendant – 17 years

David Langenbach, School Bus Driver – 17 years

Mary Mann, School Bus Driver – 18 years

Geraldine R. Martin, School Bus Driver – 20 years

Denise Murray, School Bus Driver – 17 years

Patrick J. McCormick, School Bus Driver – 31 years

Kimberly A. Renak, School Bus Driver – 16 years

Deborah Wiggand, Bus Attendant – 18 years

Kevin C. Winne, School Bus Driver – 21 years

Operations & Maintenance

Robert P. Court, Assistant Superintendent of Building and Grounds – 30 years

Gregg D. Nolte, Director of Facilities and Operations – 21 years

Dean Pemberton, Custodial Worker – 33 years