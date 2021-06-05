COLONIE — On Senior Day, and the last game of the regular season, the Garnet Raiders played one of their best games of the year and shut out one of the best teams in Section II — beating Bethlehem 7-0.

Playing at home, senior Carly Gemmett was dominant on the mound, pitching a three-hit shutout while striking out 11 and walking just one. The defense behind her was superb and Colonie’s offense tapped Anna Cleary, one of the top pitchers in the area, for 11 hits.

Colonie took a 1-0 lead in the third but blew it open with five runs in the fourth in part on a bases-loaded, base clearing double by Taylor Quinn.

Quinn went 2 for 4 with a double and four RBIs; Alexia Koonz went 3 for 3 with a double and an RBI; and Mya Chrysogelos went 2 for 3 with and RBI and Abby Sacks went 2 for 3 with a double. Katie Parisi went 1 for 3 with an RBI and Jordan Rosebeck went 1 for 3.

For Bethlehem, Cleary, Charlotte Higgs and Anna Colonno had singles.

Post season play will commence next week.

