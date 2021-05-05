DELMAR — The Bethlehem boys scored four fourth quarter goals to beat Saratoga 11-8 in the lacrosse season opener.

Saratoga led 3-2 after one, but The Eagles came back with five goals in the second to take a 7-6 lead into the half. Saratoga came back with two goals in the third to lead by one heading into the fourth when Bethlehem poured it on and scored four unanswered.

Tyler Ricards had four goals and an assist to lead the Eagles while Ben Cardinal had two goals and an assist. Jack Carrol, Nat Hussar, Jack Lucey, Dane Jones and Greg Sanchez each had a goal for Bethlehem.

Huck Patton had three goals and two assists and Thomas Bobear had two goals for Saratoga.

In goal for Bethlehem Tyler Novak had 15 saves while his two counterparts, Owen Leary and Ian Whitcomb, had six and three saves, respectively.

The boys team is paying tribute to Dylan Eder by wearing No. 27 on their helmets. The ’08 Bethlehem grad and former lax player was killed in a motorcycle accident on May 31, 2019.

Bethlehem will host Burnt Hills Ballston Lake on Thursday and was supposed to host Shaker on Saturday but that game is postponed.

