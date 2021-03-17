COLONIE — Six different Eagles scored during the girls soccer Fall Season 2 opener 7-0 win over South Glens Falls on Wednesday, March 17.

Casey Holstein had two goals while Jo Van Royen, Liz Ramsey, Katie Sellers, Phoebe Hosford and Katie Hotaling all had a goal on the turf field at Afrim’s Sport Complex in Colonie.

Bethlehem was one of two Suburban Council teams, along with Ballston Spa, to forgo soccer last fall and opt to play during what is dubbed the Fall 2 season. The entire Foothills Council, which includes South Glens Falls, is playing in Fall 2.

Bethlehem will next play Hoosick Falls at Afrims on Friday and then at Ballston Spa on Saturday.

Click on a photo below to view a slideshow of the rest.