COLONIE — The Belt is staying at Shaker.

Bison wrestlers bested cross town rivals Colonie to win the third annual Battle of Belt by an overall count of 43-24 on Tuesday, March 11, at Colonie High School.

There is no suburban Council championship this year or regional or state competitions because of COVID-19. Wrestlers wrapped up their abbreviated season last week and Fall II, including sports cancelled last year like football, volleyball and some soccer programs, will begin this week.

The individual wrestling results are:

102: Alyssa Aarkazana (S) by default

110: Alex Polsinello (S) over Micah Colling

118: Sameer Abbaszadeh (S) over Thad Miller

126: Brian Rezek (S) over Kevin Regan

132: Antonio Rezek (S) over Donato Maselli

138: Ben Rounds (C) over Vincenzo Federici

145: Woudener Clement (C) by default

160: Ahmad Sameer (S) by default

172: Yohan Garcia (S) over Ishaq Chaudry

189: Malachi Moore (S) over John Truesdell

215: Will Hotaling (C) over Ahmad Farzah

285: Ryan Stein (S) over Hayden Roe

