COLONIE — The Belt is staying at Shaker.
Bison wrestlers bested cross town rivals Colonie to win the third annual Battle of Belt by an overall count of 43-24 on Tuesday, March 11, at Colonie High School.
There is no suburban Council championship this year or regional or state competitions because of COVID-19. Wrestlers wrapped up their abbreviated season last week and Fall II, including sports cancelled last year like football, volleyball and some soccer programs, will begin this week.
The individual wrestling results are:
- 102: Alyssa Aarkazana (S) by default
- 110: Alex Polsinello (S) over Micah Colling
- 118: Sameer Abbaszadeh (S) over Thad Miller
- 126: Brian Rezek (S) over Kevin Regan
- 132: Antonio Rezek (S) over Donato Maselli
- 138: Ben Rounds (C) over Vincenzo Federici
- 145: Woudener Clement (C) by default
- 160: Ahmad Sameer (S) by default
- 172: Yohan Garcia (S) over Ishaq Chaudry
- 189: Malachi Moore (S) over John Truesdell
- 215: Will Hotaling (C) over Ahmad Farzah
- 285: Ryan Stein (S) over Hayden Roe
