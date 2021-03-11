I want to express immense gratitude to a special group of young people who, despite the ever-changing challenges they’ve faced over the past year at school and home, put their thinking caps on, rolled up their sleeves, and planned and executed a community event that will directly benefit their neighbors.

Colonie Central High School’s iCARE group exists to give a voice to the voiceless. Their recent Chili Cook-Off drive-thru not only raised funds for the programs and services provided by Northern Rivers Family of Services, but also helped us bring awareness to our behavioral health services — something folks don’t often want to talk about. Thank you for giving us a voice!

Additionally, we’d like to thank all of the volunteers who donated their time and culinary skills that chilly afternoon, and the South Colonie School District for always supporting iCARE’s efforts.

Stephanie Douglas

Director of development

Northern Rivers