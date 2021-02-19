LATHAM — Shaker got by Colonie on Thursday, Feb. 18, in a season opener for both teams that was closer than the 51-36 score.

Shaker shut out Colonie in the first quarter, 16-0, and it was shaping up for a blowout. But Colonie went on a 30-10 lead of its own and held a 30-26 lead with 3:22 left in the third quarter. The rest of the game was all Shaker.

Shaker standout Maddisyn Mahoney led all scorers with 22 points while her teammate Kathleenjoy Gordon had 11, including three, three pointers. Kaelah Carter had 10 points, Sole Carrington had 8 points and Annabella Britt had two to round out the scoring for the Bison.

Isabella Franchi had 12 points for the Garnet Raiders while Jayla Tyler had 11 and Gabrielle Martin had six. Ava Pearson had three for Colonie and Francesca Vassilakos and Imani McNeil had two each.

On Saturday, Colonie is scheduled to host Guilderland and Shaker will travel to Bethlehem.

This story will be updated in our print edition with comments from the coaches on the abbreviated basketball season and how good it feels to be back on the court.

The Shaker boys team was supposed to open on Thursday at Colonie but it is on pause because of a positive COVID case among the team.

