National Read Across America Day is Tuesday, March 2, and the library will be celebrating. Come right in, for games to play, and prizes to win. Please stop at their booth with Seussian props, show them your picture, maybe it’s tops. Or stay right at home, all cozy and snug, read a book together and share a big hug. Take a photo of that and send it to them, they will look at them all and pick one to win.

For there will be winners, and winners galore, winners who read, and read some more.

Email your photos of your family reading to [email protected] Winners will be chosen randomly from all photos submitted by Friday, March. For families of all ages.

Calling Lego lovers

The Colonie Library is challenging you to a building competition. Create a Lego masterpiece of any kind, get some inspiration from the show Lego Masters. Examples are bridges, amusement parks, space stations, rockets, etc. — the sky’s the limit.

Once it’s complete, take a photo, and submit it for your age bracket. The categories are Preschool-grade 1, grades 1-3, grades 4-6, grades 7-12, and adult. There will be a prize for the winner in each category.

The judges will be the library’s Teen Advisory Group members, who suggested the challenge. All submissions are due by Feb. 29 and winners will be announced in March.

Submit your photos to [email protected] with your name, age bracket, and brief description. The photos will be made into a video that will be available on the library’s YouTube channel.

Happy building.

More information can be found on the library’s website at colonielibrary.org by viewing the Calendar and Registration. Questions? Call 518-458-9274.

­— Nate Heyer