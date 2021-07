Based on the tone of his recent letter, Gary Ginsburg seems to think that the only approved communication regarding the town’s proposed road diet should come from the Bethlehem Democratic Committee. That he can’t understand why a large segment of the community would be opposed to the road diet indicates that he is out of touch with many town residents.

Paul Heiser,

Delmar

Editor’s Note: Paul Heiser is the Republican Party candidate for Bethlehem Town Supervisor.