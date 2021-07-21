Dear Letters to the Editor:

The Bethlehem Police Reform and Reinvention Advisory Committee, APPOINTED BY Bethlehem Town Supervisor VanLuven, recommended body cameras for our Bethlehem Police Officers. The Bethlehem Police Chief and the Police Union support the use of body cameras. Yet, Supervisor VanLuven has gone silent because he does not want to spend the money. These recommended body cameras would PROTECT OUR CITIZENS, protect our police officers, and save the town from potential liability. Mr. VanLuven has no problem funding pet projects or giving himself a recent pay increase. The hypocrisy of not implementing the use of body cameras immediately is simply outrageous.

Respectfully,

James Carriero

Editor’s Note: James Carriero is the Republican Party candidate for Town Board.