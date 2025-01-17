Grab & Go for Adults

Monday, Jan. 27 is Grab & Go day at the library. Register online to pick up a to-go kit and enjoy some creative time at your leisure. The kit can be picked up during regular library hours. Projects are relatively easy, with the freedom to inject your own creativity and style. No experience needed.

Winter Seed Sowing

Workshop

Adults can register for this gardening program, created to help you start sowing your seeds outdoors in containers during the winter months. Join Albany County Master Gardeners from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 29 as we explore this method of seed starting that does not require any special lighting or equipment. We will be planting native plants seeds and annual leafy greens seed. Each participant will choose what they would like to grow and plant 2 containers to take home along with additional seeds that they can plant at home. All materials will be provided for this class.

Collectible Card Games

Registration for this program is open for students in grades 5 and up, as well as adult gamers. Be sure to pack up your Magic the Gathering, Pokemon, and Yu-Gi-Oh! cards and head over to the library at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 26 for some fun game time with friends and neighbors. If you want to learn how to play Magic the Gathering, there will be an intro session from 1:30 – 2:00 p.m., with starter decks provided.

Games for All

Adults of all ages and abilities are welcome to register to join our new game program. We’ll be playing board and card games that promote inclusion so our community can connect, build friendships and have fun together. Join us at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Jan.22 and meet some new friends.

Holiday Hours

The library will be closed on Monday, January 20 in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Regular hours will resume at 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 21.