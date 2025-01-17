SARATOGA SPRINGS—Never miss a Thursday night, either.

Neighbor stopped in the Spa City to play for a crowd at Putnam Place on Thursday night, Jan. 16, filling the room on a school night that also featured Peak.

No one in the crowd appeared to be of school age, leaving both the responsible and the irresponsible free to dance, sway, and move however they pleased to the jam bands on stage. The cold weather didn’t deter fans as much as a nasty bug that sidelined a few, who expressed their regrets online for missing the show.

The crowd filled out once Neighbor took the stage, but those who arrived on time for Peak witnessed a band well worth the price of admission.

Peak is a Brooklyn-based band formed in late 2016 by guitarist and songwriter Jeremy Hilliard. The group blends elements of psychedelic rock, indie, and funk, drawing influence from artists such as The Band, Talking Heads, Phish, Grateful Dead, Radiohead, James Brown, and Miles Davis. The current lineup features Hilliard on guitar and vocals, Johnny Young on keyboards and vocals, Kito Bovenschulte on drums, and Josh T. Carter on bass.

Young is a remarkable keyboardist, positioned prominently at the front of the stage. He is a notable figure in the New York music scene, recognized for his skills as a soloist, singer, songwriter, producer, and composer. Blind since the age of 17, Young has stated that once he adapted to blindness, he no longer thought about it, emphasizing that his musical process is primarily auditory.

While on stage, Young takes lead while Carter and Bovenschulte take cue as Hillard plays guitar. Communication was tight, as was their play.

Peak released its debut album, Electric Bouquet, in 2018, produced by Dave Brandwein of Turkuaz. The band followed with its second album, Choppy Water, recorded throughout 2020 and 2021 and mixed and mastered by Jason “Jocko” Randall. Peak is scheduled to release its third studio album, Vanishing Skies, on Jan. 31, 2025. The album’s first single, “Run Me Down,” is currently available on major streaming platforms.

More information about Peak’s music, tour dates, and news can be found on the band’s official website at www.peaktheband.com.

Neighbor is a Boston-based jam band formed in 2019 by childhood neighbors Richard James (vocals, keyboards) and Lyle Brewer (guitar). The band also includes Dan Kelly (bass) and Dean Johnston (drums). Neighbor is known for its ambitious compositions, soulful ballads, and fearless improvisations, blending elements of Americana, funk, rock, jazz, and soul.

In May 2023, Neighbor released its self-titled debut album, featuring tracks like “Trippin’ In A Van,” “Mighty Apple Tree,” and “Mary and Martha.” The album was produced with Matt Wayne and mixed by Paul Q. Kolderie, who has worked with Radiohead and The Pixies.

In January 2025, it was announced that founding guitarist Lyle Brewer would step away from the band, with Rob Compa of Dopapod set to replace him. Brewer’s final performance with Neighbor is scheduled for Feb. 23, 2025, at The Cabot Theatre in Beverly, Massachusetts.

Neighbor has cultivated a dedicated fan base known as “Neighbors,” celebrated for their strong support and connection to the band’s dynamic live performances.

For more information on upcoming tour dates and releases, visit Neighbor’s official website at www.neighbortunes.com.

