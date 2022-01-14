Although Guilderland Public Library will not be a site for AARP Foundation’s Tax-Aide services in 2022, these services are available at other locations in the greater Albany area, February through mid-April.

Please do not call the library; instead, call the phone numbers listed below starting Tuesday, January 18:

Crossings of Colonie

Wednesdays, 9 am–3 pm starting Feb. 9

Contact: Town of Colonie Senior Resources

518-459-3977

Cohoes Senior Center

Tuesdays & Fridays, 9 am–2 pm starting Feb. 8

Contact: 518-235-2420

Valatie Village Office

Tuesdays, 1–4 pm and Thursdays, 9 am–4 pm starting Feb.1

Contact: 518-758-9342 for the coordinator

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide provides in-person and virtual tax preparation help to anyone, free of charge, with a special focus on taxpayers who are over 50 and have low to moderate income.

Tax help is provided in safe environments based on a number of factors, including where you are located, COVID-19 spread and volunteer availability.

Winter Reading Challenge

The 5th Annual Winter Reading Challenge for all ages sponsored by Lerner Publishing is underway! Our goal is to read 3,000 books during January and win prizes for all to enjoy.

This year’s theme is Read for a Better World, encouraging readers to explore diversity, empathy, and positive action through literature.

Join in the fun by logging all of your reading this month on Beanstack, individually or as a family. Simply sign up or login at: https://guilderlandlibrary.beanstack.org/reader365.

Holiday Closing

The library is closed Monday, Jan. 17 in commemoration of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Our digital resources, online catalog and parking lot Wi-Fi are available 24/7.

Blood Drive

The American Red Cross is reporting the worst blood shortage in over a decade. We’re hosting a blood drive at GPL Tuesday, Jan. 18, 1-6 p.m.

Appointments to donate blood, platelets or plasma may be made at https://www.redcross.org/give-blood.html (walk-ins always welcome too).

All January donors will automatically be entered to win two fabulous prizes: an all-inclusive trip to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles; or a cutting-edge home theater package.

Marble Maze Activity Kit

Kids in grades 3-5: try countless configurations as you construct your very own marble maze, plus complete related creative problem-solving activities. Register on the Events tab of our website, then pick up Tuesday, Jan. 18 through Sundau, Jan. 23.

Memoirs

in the Morning

Between Two Kingdoms: A Memoir of a Life Interrupted by Suleika Jaouad is the subject of our next online meetup on Wednesday, Jan. 19, at 10:30 a.m. Call 518-456-2400, ext. 3 or email [email protected] for assistance placing a hold, then sign up on the Events tab of our website.

Can’t make our virtual discussion? Look for the “Memoirs in the Morning” Goodreads Group to participate with us anytime.

More Tech & Résumé Help

Computer coach Robin has added more time slots to help you get the most out of your Apple device, or assist with the Learning Express tool on our website to help you craft a winning résumé.

Sign up on the Events tab of our website for your 1:1 virtual hour-long appointment Monday, Jan. 24 or 31, at the additional 5:30 p.m. time slot.

Live Virtual Storytime

Meet us via Zoom for a lively interactive storytime on Thursdays at 10:30 a.m., ideal for children ages infant-age 5. We’ll read books, sing songs and enjoy a lively time together! We also have ideas on props you can create at home to make the experience more interactive.

Please register on the Events tab of our website for the link.

— Luanne Nicholson

Browsing Hours

Masks are required for ages two and up. GPL policies based on current COVID conditions are outlined in our Pandemic Operations Plan, accessible on our website. Current hours are: Monday – Thursday 9:30 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.; Friday 9:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.; Saturday 9:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.; Sunday 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

# # #