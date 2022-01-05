If you enjoyed our StoryWalks at Mosher and Long View Parks this summer, you’ll be happy to know we have a warm and dry StoryWalk right here at the Library for this winter. Stop by the Library during our regular hours and read Bark, George by Jules Feiffer with your child. The StoryWalk begins at the Early Readers section of our Children’s Area.

Make a Duct Tape Wallet

Swing by the library after school on Wednesday, Jan. 5, at 4:30 p.m. to learn to make a duct tape wallet to store all your cool stuff – like your Library card! It’s easy for kids age 8 and up. Space is limited, so sign up today.

Library Storytimes

Storytime meets on Thursdays at 10 am and combines music, movement, and stories to encourage play and early literacy.

Romp and Read will help get the wiggles out on Tuesdays and Fridays at 10 am with identical programs; interactive themes, stories, and action songs with props.

Indoor storytimes are limited to six families per session. Registration is required via our events link on our website. All attendees ages two and up must wear a mask, and there will be room for family groups to spread out

Take and Make Tuesday

Snowy Shadows: Just as there is beauty in symmetry, you can find balance in this yin-yang-like paper project. Cut out a snowy scene, then create the shadows cast by your creations. We provide the paper and instructions, You provide scissors and imagination. Pickup begins at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11. Don’t forget to send us a picture of your creation – [email protected]

— Carol Melewski