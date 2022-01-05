January kicks off a new year, and the 5th Annual Winter Reading Challenge for all ages, sponsored by Lerner Publishing. Our goal is to read 3,000 books and win prizes for all to enjoy. This year’s theme is Read for a Better World, encouraging readers of all ages to explore diversity, empathy, and positive action through literature. Join in the fun by logging all of your reading this month on Beanstack, individually or as a family. Simply sign up or login at: https://guilderlandlibrary.beanstack.org/reader365.

More Tech & Résumé Help

Due to popular demand, computer coach Robin has added more time slots to help you get the most out of your Apple device! She can also assist with the Learning Express tool on our website to help you craft a winning résumé. Sign up on the Events tab of our website for your 1:1 virtual hour-long appointment on Mondays Jan. 3, 10, 24 or 31 at the additional 5:30 p.m. time slot.

Virtual Storytime

Meet us via Zoom for a lively interactive storytime on Thursday, Jan. 6, at 10:30 a.m., ideal for children ages infant-age 5. We’ll read books, sing songs and enjoy a fun time together! We also have ideas on props you can create at home to make the experience more interactive. Please register on the Events tab of our website for the link.

Board vacancies

The Guilderland Public Library Board of Trustees is looking to fill two short-term vacancies through June 2022. Interested individuals who are U.S. residents, Guilderland Central School District residents, and at least 18 years old are invited to submit a resume and a brief statement of interest to:

[email protected] by Jan. 10, 2022.

Night Owls Online

“The Hellfire Club” by Jake Tapper, centered on 1950s Washington D.C. intrigue, is the subject of our next monthly evening book discussion on Monday, Jan. 10, at 7:30 p.m. Please register on the Events tab of our website for the link to participate via Zoom.

— Luanne Nicholson