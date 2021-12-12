Amazingly, the world’s worst nuclear disaster is also the host of a thriving population of dogs. Thirty-five years after the nuclear power plant disaster at Chernobyl, Ukraine, animal expert Stephen Quandt traveled there to participate in a spay/neuter and research campaign for feral dogs descended from pets left behind. Using his own photos and videos from the trip, Stephen will share with us the remarkable stories of hope, life, resilience and heroism (both human and canine) that emerged from this experience on Thursday, Dec. 16, at 6:30 p.m. This virtual program is equally uplifting and informative, and not to be missed! Sign up on the Events tab of our website.

GPL Gift Guide

Looking for holiday gift ideas? Let us help! Get product reviews from Consumer Reports; try out our Library of Things gadgets before you buy; and craft a homemade gift with Creativebug under the Learning Tools section of our website. The latest episode of our “How Did You Find It?” podcast covers these offerings and more. We’re always happy to assist – just ask!

Kettlebell Workouts Online

Take a break from the holiday hustle-bustle with fun and effective kettlebell workouts during December. This on-demand workout combines cardio, strength and resistance training, challenging all major muscle groups. No kettlebells? No worries; hand weights can achieve the same results. After registering on the Events tab of our website, we’ll send you a link to pre-recorded workout sessions to follow at your own pace.

Live Virtual Storytime

Let’s meetup via Zoom for an interactive storytime on Thursday, Dec. 9, 16 and 23, at 10:30 a.m., ideal for children ages infant-age 5. We’ll read books, sing songs and enjoy a fun time together! Please register online, where you’ll find a list of common household items that can be used with the songs and rhymes. We also read picture books to viewers every Friday on our YouTube channel.

Computer Coach

Our volunteer Computer Coach Robin can help you maximize your usage of a Macbook, Macbook Air, Apple TV, iPad, or iPhone; or walk you through crafting a résumé using the Learning Express database tool on our website. Sign up for an hour-long virtual 1:1 appointment offered Monday, Dec. 13 or 27, at 6:30 p.m.

Y2K Virtual Escape Room

Travel back in time with us to New Year’s Eve 1999. Our throwback mission is crucial: we must work together to stop the Y2K computer bug and save the future! Are you up for the challenge? Join us Wednesday, Dec. 29, at 7 p.m. for this virtual escape room for ages 16 and up, and have fun reliving the late 90s in the process. Register on the Events tab of our website to receive the Zoom link in advance.

Night Owls Online

Acclaimed bestseller “Educated” by Tara Westover is the subject of our next monthly evening book discussion on Mon. Dec. 13 at 7:30 p.m. Please register on the Events tab of our website for the link to participate via Zoom.

Virtual Crafty Chat

Crafters, what are you working on? Whether you knit, stitch, sketch, paint – whatever craft you dabble in – join our online session Wednesday, Dec. 22, at 10:30 a.m. and tell us about it! We’d love to chat, share tips, discuss crafty books we’re reading, and maybe even inspire one another. We’ll also be chatting about our favorite Creativebug Daily Practices. Register on the Events tab of our website to receive the Zoom link.

Browsing Hours

Masks are required for ages two and up. GPL policies based on current COVID conditions are outlined in our Pandemic Operations Plan, accessible on our website. Current hours are: Monday – Thursday 9:30 a.m. – 9 p.m; Friday 9:30 am – 6 p.m.; Saturday 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Sunday 1 – 5 p.m. We are closed Dec. 24 and 25; and are closing at 2 p.m. on Dec. 31.

— Luanne Nicholson