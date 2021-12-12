Join us for a classic movie, and a relaxing afternoon at the library, most Thursdays at 1 p.m. There’s always time for some trivia before the show starts, so settle in early, choose some snacks and a drink, and visit with your fellow movie lovers. Attendance will be limited and masks are required of all visitors over the age of two, regardless of vaccination status. Check our online calendar to see what is playing this week.

Intro to

Google Apps

In this online workshop, you can learn what tools are available free with a Google account, how to import and edit documents and files, and best practices for making use of Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Forms. This one hour session will begin at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 14. Please register online to receive your Zoom link.

Community Service Hours

Students in grades 6 and up, with sewing machine experience, are invited to register for this baby blanket project. Unless circumstances dictate otherwise, this will be an in-person program, held at 1:30 p.m., Dec. 29, at the library. Community service certificates will be given to participants.

Trustee Meeting

The monthly meeting of the Board of Trustees will be held virtually at 7 p.m., Monday, Dec. 13. Members of the public are invited to register online to receive the link for this meeting.

Virtual Ugly Sweater Party

Join our virtual party at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 16, as we dress to impress in our holiday best (or worst). Snowmen, sparkles, sequins, anything goes for this Zoom party. Once you have registered online, please contact the library to set up a time for curbside pick up of your party kit, which will be filled with lots of goodies and holiday cheer.

Curbside pickup is available during all open library hours.

Masks are required of all visitors over the age of two, regardless of vaccination status.

— Lynn Kohler