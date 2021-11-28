Let’s meetup via Zoom for an interactive storytime on Thursday. Dec. 2, at 10:30 a.m., ideal for children ages infant-age 5. We’ll read books, sing songs and enjoy a fun time together! Please register online, where you’ll find a list of common household items that can be used with the songs and rhymes. We also read picture books to viewers every Friday on our YouTube channel.

Kettlebell Workouts Online

December signals jingle bells…and kettlebells! Take a break from the holiday hustle-bustle with fun, fast, and effective workouts starting Thursday, Dec. 2. This on-demand workout combines cardio, strength and resistance training, challenging all major muscle groups. If you don’t have kettlebells handy, no worries; we’ll show you to use hand weights to achieve the same results. Registration is open on the Events tab of our website. After registering, we’ll send you a link to 12 pre-recorded workout sessions by to follow at your own pace.

Baby Activity Kit

Playing together helps babies’ brains and bodies grow, and provides bonding opportunities for little ones and their caregivers. Register on the Events tab of our website for an interactive kit geared for infants 6 to 24 months old. Kits will be available for pick up Tuesday, Nov. 30 through Sunday, Dec. 5.

Genealogy Consults

Looking for some help researching your family tree? Professional genealogist and Guilderland resident, Lisa Dougherty, is available virtually for free family history consultations and advice. Please register in advance on the Events tab of our website, listed on Wednesday, Dec. 8 for the link to connect. For more information, please visit: http://www.upstatenygenealogy.com

Green Reads Discussion Group

GPL’s newest book-and-film virtual discussion group, Green Reads, will convene every other month online to discuss a fiction or nonfiction work related to nature, health or the environment. Our first title is “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, winner of the Pulitzer Prize in fiction. Please register on the Events tab of our website for the virtual meetup Thursday, Dec. 9, at 6 p.m. For more information on our three adult book discussions, go to https://guilderlandlibrary.org/book-discussion.

Night Owls Online

The December selection for our monthly evening book discussion on Monday, Dec. 13, at 7:30 p.m. is acclaimed bestseller “Educated” by Tara Westover. Copies are available at the library’s Information desk. If you prefer to pick it up curbside in our lobby, please call us at 518-456-2400 ext. 4 or email us at [email protected] Please register on the Events tab of our website for the link to participate via Zoom.

Computer Coach

Our volunteer Computer Coach Robin can help you maximize your usage of a Macbook, Macbook Air, Apple TV, iPad, or iPhone; or walk you through crafting a résumé using the Learning Express database tool on our website. Sign up for an hour-long virtual 1:1 appointment offered Mondays at 6:30 p.m.

Monthly Podcast

A new episode of GPL’s podcast, “How Did You Find It?”, drops the third Friday of the month. It’s another way to keep posted on all things GPL, and is available on all major platforms, including Apple, Spotify, Google, Anchor, Breaker and Radio Public.

Dial A Story

All ages can unplug from technology and take a break with our Dial A Story line. Simply call 518-456-2400 and press 5, then choose 1 for an adult story; 2 for a children’s story; and 3 for an international story, updated regularly.

Browsing Hours

Masks are required for ages two and up. GPL policies based on current COVID conditions are outlined in our Pandemic Operations Plan, accessible on our website. Current hours are: Monday – Thursday 9:30 a.m. – 9:00 p.m; Friday 9:30 am – 6:00 p.m.; Saturday 9:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.; Sunday 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

— Luanne Nicholson