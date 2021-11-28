DELMAR- Have you tried Hoopla yet? With Hoopla, Bethlehem cardholders have on-demand digital access to e-books and audiobooks, digital magazines, movies, music, comics and TV shows. The best part is there’s no waiting. You can now get up to 10 instant borrows each month, but some titles are “Bonus Borrows” and won’t count toward your monthly total. For more information and to start reading with Hoopla today visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org/borrow/hoopla.

Even more ways to watch, read and listen online

When it comes to downloadable content from the library, Hoopla’s just the tip of the iceberg. Your library card also gives you access to OverDrive, Flipster and Kanopy. Head to the library’s eContent webpage (bethlehempubliclibrary.org/borrow/ebooks-emagazine) to learn more about these services and to see what’s available to download and stream. Need additional help? Just send us an e-mail to [email protected] or give us a call at 518-439-9314.

New life for old home movies

With the holidays approaching, you may find yourself taking a trip down memory lane. Do you have some old home movies of Thanksgivings past on VHS that you would like to digitize? You can now borrow an analog video converter from our Library of Things. Make a digital copy of those precious memories from a VCR, camcorder or other analog sources using the Elgato Video Capture. The device includes RCA and S-video cables, as well as a SCART adapter. They are available to borrow on a first-come basis, and must be picked up and dropped off at Bethlehem Public Library.

Go to behlehempubliclibrary.org and search the catalog for “Elgato” to see what’s available.

BCN-TV reminders

Bethlehem’s public access station, BCN-TV, features productions that range from 30-second public service announcements to long-running series. Shows span a wide range of topics – public affairs and poetry, religion and relationships, music and medicine, education and environment. Local school, library and town board meetings are also cablecast, and a community calendar runs daily. A number of library-produced programs are also part of the lineup.

You can watch BCN-TV on Spectrum Channel 1301 and Verizon Fios Channel 28. Click here for more information about the station.

Switch things up

Attention, gamers! Are you itching to try out the Nintendo Switch? We have the consoles available to borrow from our Library of Things. We’ve also got dozens of Nintendo Switch games for you to try out. Spend some time on a delightful deserted island with “Animal Crossing: New Horizons,” go on a “Super Mario Odyssey” or immerse yourself in the land of Hyrule in “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.” We’ve got racing games, Lego games, sports games and more.

Visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org and search the catalog for “Nintendo Switch” to see what’s available.

Storm and ice warning

In the event of inclement weather, the library’s telephone system will provide information on a closing or delayed opening. Weather conditions can occasionally cause icing near the entrances that could lead to closure even when the town roadways are clear. Call ahead at (518) 439-9314 if you are unsure. Information may also be available on our website at bethlehempubliclibrary.org.

— Kristen Roberts