In person, indoor preschool storytimes are back! Check our online event calendar for this weekly 10 a.m. Tuesday morning program. Some upcoming themes are Kindness & Giving, Happy Holidays, and The Sounds of Music just to name a few. Children ages 2 to 5 with a caregiver will enjoy an interactive, theme-based storytime. There is always an emphasis on early literacy that includes an art activity that can be completed at the library or at home. Registration is required.

Cybersecurity 101

Have you heard the terms Malware or Ransomware? Learn what these attacks are, what they target, and how to protect your equipment and data. Please register online to join presenter John Love for this in-person workshop, Saturday, Dec. 4, at 10:30 a.m.

Book Talk

We’ll be discussing these books in December.

Fiction Book Discussion – “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig, 1p.m., Dec. 1, virtual.

Middle School Book Club – “Jinxed,” by Amy McCulloch, 3:30 p.m., Dec. 10, community room.

Books & Beyond – “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig, 11 a.m., Dec. 15, virtual

Please register online each month for any of these book discussions. Limited copies of the book are available for $5, compliments of the Friends of the Library. Library copies will also be available for checkout and downloadable ebook and audiobook versions are on Overdrive.

— Lynn Kohler

Teens Care

Students in grades 6 and up, with sewing machine experience, are invited to register for this baby blanket project. Unless circumstances dictate otherwise, this will be an in-person program, held at 1:30 p.m., December 29, at the library. Community service certificates will be given to participants.

Curbside pickup is available during all open library hours.

Masks are required of all visitors over the age of two, regardless of vaccination status.

Have a safe and happy Thanksgiving holiday everyone!