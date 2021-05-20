GUILDERLAND — “How Did You Find It?”, GPL’s monthly podcast moderated by Librarian Kathleen Tyrrell, explores books, libraries, information, entertainment and everything in between. A new episode debuts Friday, May 21. This podcast is accessible on major platforms, including Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Pocket Casts, Breaker and RadioPublic. We welcome your input and topic suggestions at: [email protected]

Podcast enthusiasts are invited to join our monthly podcast discussion group, “Earbuds and Bookmarks,” for friendly banter as we build this casual community. Our next online meeting is Tuesday, May 25, at 6 p.m. to talk about Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend, Season 1, Episodes 4 and 6: Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard. Please register on the Events tab of our website to receive the link to participate.

Current and Expanded Hours

Current Hours:

Through Friday, May 28 pick up requested materials Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday from 1 to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. and Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. through the Normanskill Room side door. Return items anytime (except holidays) to the parking lot sheds.

The library is closed Saturday, May 29 through Monday, May 31 in observance of Memorial Day.

No curbside pick up or return service is available on these days.

Expanded Hours: Starting June 1, our curbside schedule will be: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Sunday from 1:30 to 4 p.m.

Due to limited interior space due to construction plus social distancing constraints, the library is not currently open to public browsing.

Call us at 518-456-2400; email us at [email protected]; or check www.guilderlandlibrary.org for further information.

Microsoft Office – Basic Excel

Master the spreadsheet with this virtual basic Microsoft Excel class on Tuesday, May 25, at 1:30 p.m. Excel may be used to create a budget, maintain a list of valuables, create a trip itinerary, and much more. Register on the Events tab of our website to obtain the link in advance. This class is presented in collaboration with the Albany Guardian Society, and taught by Eleonora Morrell and John Dowley, training and development specialists at MicroKnowledge, Inc.

Virtual Craft

& Chat

Let’s craft while we talk…or talk while we craft! Meet up online with like-minded crafters Wednesday, May 26, at 6 p.m. as we gather for casual conversation, share inspiring ideas, and learn more about our Creativebug web resource. Discover your next project! Register on the Events tab of our website to receive the Zoom link in advance.

— Luanne Nicholson