GUILDERLAND — Guilderland Public Library’s annual budget and board candidate vote is scheduled for Tuesday, May 18, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. at all Guilderland Central School District elementary schools.

GPL’s 2021-2022 Proposed Budget may be viewed at: http://bit.ly/GPL2122ProposedBudget. The total budget of $4,097,100 reflects a slight increase of 1.48 percent in the tax levy and an additional budgeted amount of $16,922. Six candidates are seeking to fill four vacancies on the library’s Board of Trustees. They will appear on the ballot in this order: Vanessa Threatte, Michael Hawrylchak, Antonio Rivera, Herb Hennings, Philip Metzger, Jr., Norina Melita.

Complete information is posted in the library’s May newsletter, which may be obtained via email by subscribing to https://bit.ly/GPLeNews; emailing [email protected]; calling 518-456-2400, ext. 112; or clicking on “GPL News” at www.guilderlandlibrary.org the “May 2021” link.

Printed copies of the newsletter are available in the Normanskill Room during curbside hours (enter via the side entrance).

Construction update

The library’s building project is on budget, and more than halfway done. According to the latest estimates, construction could be completed by the end of August 2021, a full 11 months ahead of schedule.

More details, including monthly progress reports, may be found at: https://bit.ly/GPLbuildingproject.

Vaccine card protector

In response to calls from patrons asking us to laminate their new vaccine cards to protect them from wear (not recommended, in case of boosters needed), we’ve got the solution: plastic 4 x 6 plastic sleeves. Each registrant is entitled to two sleeves.

Please sign up on the Events tab of our website, indicating in the “notes” field whether you would like one or two sleeves, or call 518-456-2400, ext. 3, then pick up your card protector(s) during our curbside hours throughout May.

Tech and

résumé help

Optimize your usage of an Apple Watch, iPhone, MacBook, or Apple TV; or get customized assistance with our website’s Learning Express tool to craft your résumé.

Register for a one-on-one appointment Mondays at 6:30 p.m. or Thursdays at 10 a.m. throughout May on the Events tab of our website.

Healthy, happy

& strong

On Monday, May 10, at 6 p.m., Bridgit Goldman, PhD. from Siena College will virtually present “How to Keep Ourselves Healthy, Happy and Strong,” citing scientific evidence on how chronic metabolic disease leaves us susceptible to further illness, and how lifestyle changes can positively impact mind, body, and spirit.

Please register on the Events tab of our website to receive the link in advance of the program.

