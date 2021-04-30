BETHLEHEM — Are you a crafty kind of person who works best with some outside inspiration and instruction? Then it’s time for you to check out Creativebug, a brand-new online resource for Bethlehem cardholders that provides thousands of high-quality, on-trend arts and crafts instructional videos.

At Creativebug, you’ll find fun and engaging classes for artists and makers of all ages and skill levels. In addition to instructional videos on drawing, painting, sewing, knitting, crochet, quilting, baking and more – all taught by experts – you’ll have access to downloadable patterns and supply lists. As part of the Creativebug community, you can also share your own images and tips with your fellow crafters.

Learn how to embroider a striking constellation wall hanging, crochet some cute fruits and vegetables, or make a trendy macramé plant hanger with step-by-step instructional videos. Creativebug delivers inspiration straight to your favorite device so you can learn at your own pace – anytime and anywhere. You will need your library card to start an account so you can revisit past projects or pick up where you left off on a current one. New classes are added daily. To see what you can do at Creativebug, visit www.creativebug.com/lib/bethlehemlibrary.

Chat with us

When you visit our website at www.bethlehempubliclibrary.org these days, you may notice an option for live online help popping up in the bottom right-hand corner of the screen. The “chat live” icon will appear when there is a Bethlehem librarian available to answer your reference and library questions via live chat, so you can get the answer you need, when you need it.

We’re here to help, and this is just one more way for you to reach out to us! You can also give us a call at (518) 439-9314 or email [email protected]

Make it a movie night!

Just like we actually DO judge a book by its cover, so do we judge a movie by its trailer. That’s why Kanopy, a video streaming service available to Bethlehem cardholders, is now offering trailers for its top 100+ films with plans to add even more. Kanopy’s trailers are a great way to see if a movie is what you’re looking for without having to lose one of your play credits if it isn’t. Ready to start browsing Kanopy’s collection to see which quick clips make it to your “must watch” list? Visit bethpl.kanopy.com to get started.

Library of Things

Did you know that although some items in our Library of Things collection have been moved out of circulation due to pandemic-related safety concerns, there are still plenty of cool “things” to check out, such as trail cameras, slide scanners, digital projectors and more? Visit our website at www.bethlehempubliclibrary.org to see what’s available.

Library hours and more

The library is currently open for in-person use, as well as curbside pickup. Hours are subject to change, so please visit our website at www.bethlehempubliclibrary.org for the most up-to-date information.

— Kristen Roberts