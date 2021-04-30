GUILDERLAND — The final push is on for our April Creativebug Crafting Challenge! Choose from any of the how-to videos available at https://www.creativebug.com/lib/guilderlandlibrary and follow the instructions. Then, fill out the submission form at http://bit.ly/GPLCreativebugCC and email a photo of your creation to [email protected] to be entered in our drawing to win a Joann’s gift card. The deadline is Friday, April 30, at noon.

Grab & Go Storytime Kit

Pick up a rainbow-themed preschool storytime kit for you and your little one(s) to enjoy together starting Monday, May 3, at 10 a.m. Each curbside kit includes suggestions for eBooks, music, rhymes, crafts and/or fun activities for children ages 2-5. One kit per child, while supplies last.

Tech and Résumé Help

Optimize your usage of an Apple Watch, iPhone, MacBook, or Apple TV; or get customized assistance with our website’s Learning Express tool to craft your résumé.

Register for a one-on-one appointment Mondays at 6:30 p.m. or Thursdays at 10 a.m. throughout May on the Events tab of our website.

Healthy, Happy & Strong

On Monday May 10, at 6 p.m., Bridgit Goldman, PhD. from Siena College will virtually present “How to Keep Ourselves Healthy, Happy and Strong,” citing scientific evidence on how chronic metabolic disease leaves us susceptible to further illness, and how lifestyle changes can positively impact mind, body, and spirit. A Q&A session will follow the presentation. Please register on the Events tab of our website to receive the link in advance.

Night Owls Online

Our next monthly book discussion is planned for Monday, May 10, at 7:30 p.m. as we assess “Madame Fourcade’s Secret War” by Lynne Olson. This compelling true story chronicles the exploits of the daring young woman who led France’s largest spy network against Hitler. Please place a hold for this selection by emailing [email protected] or calling 518-456-2400, ext. 3, then register on the Events tab of our website to participate. All are welcome!

Springtime Card Project

Individuals and families are encouraged to spread some sunshine to our neighbors by making springtime cards for the clients of Community Caregivers. We’ll collect the cards through May 14, and Community Caregivers will distribute them to clients. These efforts are greatly appreciated to help brighten someone’s day.

— Luanne Nicholson