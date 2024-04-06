To the Editor,

Your interview with Sen. Neil Breslin in which he waxed nostalgic about his years in the state Senate is a great example of why he can’t leave office soon enough. To wit:

He is proud of all the pork spending, cloaked in the Orwellian term “member items.”

He is proud of his support for the ‘bail reform’ legislation that has made cities like New York and Albany crime-infested ratholes.

He misses the days of “old-time Republicans” or, put another way, those who didn’t disturb the rich and powerful establishment.

If Pat Fahy wins this seat, she’ll be just a female version of Neil Breslin. There is an alternative: Ted Danz.

Paul Heiser,

Delmar