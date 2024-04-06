Son and mother arrested for DWI on Albany Shaker Road Mother goes to scene of crash

COLONIE – After her son was involved in a alcohol-related crash on Sunday, March 17, the man’s mother responded to the scene and was also charged with DWI.

Colonie police responded to the intersection of Albany Shaker and Maxwell Roads for the property damage accident at 4:35 a.m. and observed the driver, a 22-year-old Albany man, displaying signs of impairment. He was given and failed field sobriety tests, tested positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device and was taken into custody.

A short time later, his mother, a 43-year-old Albany woman arrived at the scene, but she too, according to reports, showed signs of impairment and was taken into custody. The son was charged with aggravated DWI, a misdemeanor, and ticketed with failing to keep right. The mother was charged with DWI, a misdemeanor. Both were released from the police station with appearance tickets for Colonie Town Court on March 25.

Criminal contempt

COLONIE – A 47-year-old Johnstown man was in Colonie Town Court for another hearing and Colonie police arrested him on an outstanding warrant on Wednesday, March 13.

Hesper Faliveno was charged with criminal contempt – first degree, a felony for an incident on February 26 in Loudonville. He was arraigned by Colonie Judge Norman Massry.

No license, drinking in car, DWAI

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to a call on Lanci Lane on Wednesday, March 13 for a car parked in front of a residence with a person in it. When officers arrived they found a man asleep behind the wheel.

They observed the man, a 45-year-old from Colonie, to have watery eyes, slurred speech and an odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath. He was given and failed field sobriety tests and tested positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device. The man did not have a valid license and the vehicle registration was suspended.

At the police station, the man provided a breath sample and blood sample. He was charged with DWAI-combination alcohol and drugs, aggravated unlicensed operation and operating a vehicle with a suspended registration, all misdemeanors, and ticketed for drinking alcohol in a vehicle. The man was given an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on March 25.

Warrant

COLONIE – On Thursday, March 14, Colonie police stopped a vehicle on Central Avenue for traffic violations and found an Albany woman to have an outstanding arrest warrant from the City of Albany.

Police took Jayda Carey, 25, into custody and transported her to South Station in Albany.

Warrant

TROY – Colonie police traveled to the Rensselaer County jail on Thursday, March 14 to pick up Anthony Traficante, 55, of Colonie, on an outstanding warrant.

Traficante was processed on the warrant issued because he failed to show up for court in December. He was held.

DWI on Central Avenue

COLONIE – A call to Colonie police sent them to BJ’s Wholesale Club on Thursday, March 14 for a report of a property damage vehicle accident.at 1:55 p.m. According to reports, when officers arrived they found a 63-year-old Albany man who had fallen in the parking lot with injuries from falling on his face. It was also determined after an investigation that he drove his vehicle into a cart rack in the parking lot.

Officers observed the man to have glassy eyes, slurred speech and have an odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath. The man was taken into custody and transported to the Albany Medical Center Hospital where he was treated for lacerations. At the hospital, he submitted to a blood draw to determine the level of alcohol in his blood. He was charged with DWI, a misdemeanor.

The man was released with an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on March 18.

Burglary and petit larceny

ALBANY – Albany police located and took Sean Baxter, 21, of Albany, into custody on Friday, March 15 for an arrest warrant issued in the Town of Colonie. According to reports, Baxter was involved in an incident at Colonie Center on January 4. He was charged with burglary, a felony, and petit larceny. Baxter was arraigned.

Panic alarm leads to DWI

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to a hold-up/panic/duress alarm at the Central Service Exxon on Central Avenue on Friday, March 15 at approximately 6:03 p.m.

When police arrived they found the subject of the alarm, Emanuel Gause, 38, of Albany, at the station. Gause was driving a vehicle, but did not have a license and had been charged before doing the same. He was also not supposed to be at the location due to being trespassed before. He was allegedly drunk.

Gause was charged with felony aggravated unlicensed operation – first degree, and DWI and aggravated unlicensed operation- second degree, both misdemeanors, and trespassing, a violation.

He was arraigned by Colonie Judge Andrew Sommers.

DWI

LOUDONVILLE – A 36-year-old Clifton Park woman was stopped on Albany Shaker Road near the intersection of Rustyville Road for traffic violations on Saturday, March 16 at 1:14 a.m.

The woman was the sole occupant of the car. She was taken into custody after she was given and failed field sobriety tests and refused to provide a breath sample on a pre-screening device. She was charged with DWI, a misdemeanor, and ticketed for drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle, refusal to take a breath test, failing to stop before entering a road and failing to keep right.

She was processed and released with an appearance ticket to Colonie Town Court on March 25.

Warrant

MECHANICVILLE – City police detained Roger Chapman, 33, of Rutland, Vermont, and found he had an outstanding warrant from Colonie on Sunday, March 17 at 12:03 a.m.

Chapman failed to appear in Colonie Town Court in December 2020. He was sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee.

Warrant

LATHAM – Colonie police responded to the Colonie Inn and Suites on Loudon Road on Sunday, March 17 with Colonie EMS. The subject of the call, John Reckner, 40, of Watervliet, was found to be wanted by Waterford police. He was taken into custody and transported to meet officers from that department.

Sex offender failed to verify

COLONIE – A Colonie woman, who is a registered level 3 sex offender, turned herself in to Colonie police on Monday, March 18 because she failed to verify her address. As a level 3 offender, she is required to verify once a year for the registry.

Marilyn Marshall, 59, was charged with level 3/sex predator failure to verify address, a felony. She was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Norman Massry.

Warrant

COLONIE – A 26-year-old Brooklyn woman was taken into custody on Monday, March 18 on an outstanding bench warrant for not showing up to court in November. I-Supreme Paige was sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee.

Assault with a weapon

COLONIE – A 48-year-old Waterford man turned himself in to Colonie police on Monday, March 18 to face outstanding charges stemming from a March 12 incident at the Days Inn on Central Avenue.

Nathaniel Wray was charged with assault with intent to cause physical injury with a weapon and criminal possession of weapon, both felonies, and criminal possession of weapon with intent to use and acting in a manner to injure a child, both misdemeanors. Wray was arraigned.

Grand larceny at Kohls

COLONIE – DOCS officers transported Monique Mooney, 37, of Troy to Colonie police on Monday, March 18 for an outstanding arrest warrant for an incident that took place on September 9 at Kohl’s on Central Avenue.

Mooney was charged with grand larceny, a felony, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor. She was arraigned.

False fire alarm

COLONIE – Colonie police arrested a resident of the Colonie Terrace Apartments after he allegedly pulled a fire alarm on Tuesday, March 19 at 3:16 a.m.

Lyle Larose, 47, was charged with falsely reporting a fire – third degree, a felony. He was released with an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on April 3.

Warrant

LATHAM – Colonie police responded to the Fresh Market on Loudon Road to check a subject on Tuesday, March 19 at 9:52 a.m.

The subject they were checking, Tyler Wood, 25, of Rensselaer, was found to be wanted by East Greenbush police. Wood was transported to meet officers from that department.

Warrant

COLONIE – On Tuesday, March 19, Colonie police responded to a call to check the welfare of children and found a person to be wanted by Schenectady police. Brian Barr, 45, of Colonie was taken into custody and transported to meet officers from that department.