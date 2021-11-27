Dear Editor,

I would like to express my appreciation to the Delmar Fire Department who responded to my family emergency this morning.

They responded promptly, professionally and compassionately, after going through our entire home and assessing that there were no other Toxic concerns they determined the problem to be Sewer Gas.They took the time to explain to us what this was, its cause and what we needed to do to remedy the problem.

We would also like to thank the Delmar Emergency Dispatcher who was calm when we were most anxious and the gentleman from the Highway/Sewer Department who came to our home after the fire department left to futher evaluate this sewer gas problem.

We owe a great deal of THANKS to the men and women who volunteer their time and lives to protecting us , the residents of Delmar.

Thanking You,

Dr.and Mrs

Marino Baselice

Delmar