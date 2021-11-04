Guilderland- GPL is holding “Medicare 101: An Update for 2022” virtually on Monday, Nov. 8 at 10:30 a.m. in partnership with the NY Statewide Senior Action Council. Several topics, including Medicare part A and B, Medicare Part D prescription drug coverage, Medicare costs, and Medicare Savings programs will be covered. Please register on the Events tab of our website for the link to this presentation.

Computer Coach

Our volunteer Computer Coach Robin is well-versed in Apple products. She can help you maximize your usage of a Macbook, Macbook Air, Apple TV, iPad, or iPhone; or walk you through crafting a résumé using the Learning Express database tool on our website. Sign up for an hour-long virtual 1:1 appointment offered every Monday during November at 6:30 p.m.

Fall Card Project

Our popular card project with Community Caregivers is underway! All ages are encouraged to spread joy to our neighbors.

Guidelines:

• Create or repurpose one or more cards no larger than 5” x 7”

• Optional: add an uplifting message inside your card and/or sign it

• Envelopes will be provided by Community Caregivers, and they will address and mail all cards received

• Drop off your card(s) in our lobby by Sat. Nov. 6 – thank you!

Night Owls Online

Our monthly evening book discussion group is reading “The Night Came With Many Stars” by Simon Van Booy, in preparation for the virtual meetup Monday, Nov. 8, at 7 p.m. You can pick up a copy of the book at the library’s Information desk. If you prefer curbside pickup, please call us at 518-456-2400 ext. 3 or email us at [email protected], then register on the Events tab of our website to receive the Zoom link.

Preserving Apples

On Tuesday, Nov. 9, at 6:30 p.m., Karen Roberts Mort from Cornell Cooperative Extension will present a live demonstration on making and canning applesauce, plus directions for freezing and canning apple slices. Attendees will receive a bag of fresh Gade Farm apples as a special treat, which can be picked up at the library at a later date. Please register on the Events tab of our website for the Zoom link.

Memoirs in the Morning

Our new adult daytime book discussion group, Memoirs in the Morning, has a spot just for you! For November, we’re reading “Finding Freedom: A Cook’s Story; Remaking a Life from Scratch” by Erin French. This title is available in print and digitally on Overdrive in eBook & audiobook formats. Please reserve a copy (call or email us for assistance placing a hold) and register on the Events tab of our website for our online meetup Wednesday, Nov. 17, at 10:30 a.m. Also, search for the “Memoirs in the Morning” group on goodreads.com to join our discussion anytime!

Browsing Hours

Masks are required to enter the library. GPL policies based on current COVID conditions are outlined in our Pandemic Operations Plan, accessible on our website. Current hours are: Monday – Thursday 9:30 a.m. – 9 p.m; Friday 9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Saturday 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Sunday 1 – 5 p.m.

The library renovation project is nearly done. Still to come: meeting and study rooms; new public computers; exhibit space; car charging stations; hearing assistance technology; furniture; and the new café. All fines continue to be waived (since March, 2020).

Veteran’s Day

Please note that GPL is closed Thurs. Nov. 11 in observance of Veteran’s Day. We will reopen Friday, Nov. 12, at 9:30 a.m.

— Luanne Nicholson