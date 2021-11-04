A patron from another library recently received a phone message from someone claiming to be from the Upper Hudson Library System (UHLS) stating that she had fines. THIS IS A SCAM. UHLS does not use a collection agency and will not seek fine payments on behalf of member libraries.

The Knapp Family at Cherry Hill

Harriet Maria Elmendorf “Minnie” Knapp and her sister Jane Amelia Knapp came to Cherry Hill in 1854, shortly after the death of their mother, Jane. They and their two brothers were raised as wards and servants in four Van Rensselaer households. How common was this practice, in Albany and elsewhere, during the 19th century? What was the special relationship between the Knapp family and the Van Rensselaers of Cherry Hill?

On Friday, Nov. 5, at 1 p.m., a speaker from Historic Cherry Hill will join us virtually for “The Knapp Family: Kinship and the Struggle for Autonomy.” This Coffee and Conversation presentation will explore the family’s experiences, their enduring ties to one another, and their mysterious connection to earlier generations of the Van Rensselaer family, dating back to time of enslavement.

Visit our online calendar at bethlehem.librarycalendar.com or call the library at (518) 439-9314 to sign up.

Blood drive

at the library

According to the Red Cross (www.redcrossblood.org/learn-about-blood/), someone in the U.S. needs blood every two seconds. You can do your part. Bethlehem Public Library is once again hosting a Red Cross Blood Drive Thursday, Nov. 18, from noon-6 p.m. in the Community Room. Donors must be at least 17 years old and in good general health. To make an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit www.redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code: Bethlehemlibrary.

Meet Libby

The Libby app makes it easy to borrow OverDrive ebooks, audiobooks and magazines to read on your phone or tablet. You can download Libby from your app store. Setup is simple for new users and current OverDrive app users.

In early 2022, the legacy OverDrive mobile app will no longer be available to download and will be phased out. Current OverDrive app users are encouraged to switch to Libby. Need help? Give us a call at (518) 439-9314.

VOX Books and Wonderbooks: Another way

to read

For young readers, there’s more than one way to enjoy favorite stories like “Stellaluna,” “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs” and “Click, Clack Moo.” The library is loaning out Wonderbooks and VOX Books versions of these titles and dozens more.

VOX Books and Wonderbooks are audio books that live in print books. The permanently attached readers transforms an ordinary print book into an all-in-one read-along. There’s no need for computers, tablets or CDs. Kids can simply push a button to listen and read.

These read-alongs combine high quality picture books and non-fiction with audio recordings that capture children’s attention The fully portable read-along requires no data or Wi-Fi. Visit www.bethlehempubliclibrary.org and search “VOX.”

— Kristen Roberts