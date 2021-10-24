As a former Bethlehem School Board member, former volunteer fire fighter (Selkirk FD, Company #2 at Glenmont), and longtime community volunteer who cares deeply about our town, I am thrilled that David DeCancio is running for town board. His passion and dedication to our community’s well being is second to none.

I’ve known David for over 25 years. We worked together in State Legislature. He listened, studied, helped to plan, worked as an effective teammate, and worked diligently and successfully for all New Yorkers. He has worked the same way for many years with very tangible results in our community. David works hard, individually and as a teammate, and always gets results. I’ve seen the positive results of his diligent, hard, and effective work with BOU and First Night Bethlehem.

The Selkirk Fire Department was very fortunate to have David as a community representative on its Building Committee. Working with dedicated professionals, Selkirk FD officers and members, David DeCancio was, arguably, the single most the most important person in getting an accurate, complete message out to the public about the need for a new headquarters station. The overwhelming public support for this project owes much of its success to David.

David has already done a lot of great work in making Bethlehem a better place to live, work, and raise children. I believe he can and will make even greater contributions as a member of our Town Board.