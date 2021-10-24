<p class="p1">This past Tuesday, I, along with my fellow candidates for Town Board, Jim Carriero, Maureen Cunningham, and David DeCancio engaged in a public forum to discuss Town issues.<span class="Apple-converted-space">\u00a0 <\/span>It was a thoughtful, civil, and valuable exchange of thoughts and ideas.<span class="Apple-converted-space">\u00a0 <\/span>Bethlehem should be proud.<\/p>\r\n<p class="p1">Folks from the Spotlight, League of Women Voters, and Bethlehem Chamber of Commerce spent many hours organizing the logistical and technical aspects of the forum.<span class="Apple-converted-space">\u00a0 <\/span>Unfortunately, as most of us know from firsthand experience, technology is not always our friend.<span class="Apple-converted-space">\u00a0 <\/span>Proving this fact, there were considerable unforeseen audio issues that made much of Tuesday\u2019s candidate forum difficult or near impossible to hear or understand.<\/p>\r\n<p class="p1">Am I disappointed?<span class="Apple-converted-space">\u00a0 <\/span>Of course.<span class="Apple-converted-space">\u00a0 <\/span>Do I blame anyone or believe there was ill-intent behind the audio issues?<span class="Apple-converted-space">\u00a0 <\/span>Absolutely not.<span class="Apple-converted-space">\u00a0 <\/span>Stuff happens.<span class="Apple-converted-space">\u00a0 <\/span>Brush it off and move on.<\/p>\r\n<p class="p1">After the forum, one of the organizers reached out to each of the candidates to personally apologize. My understanding is that every candidate was gracious in accepting that apology, as unnecessary as that apology was.<\/p>\r\n<p class="p1">In writing this, all that I ask is that you not assume the worst.<span class="Apple-converted-space">\u00a0 <\/span>Each of the candidates was equally impacted, and it is what it is. David DeCancio, Maureen Cunningham, Jim Carriero, and I are all running for Town Board.<span class="Apple-converted-space">\u00a0 <\/span>Do your research.<span class="Apple-converted-space">\u00a0 <\/span>Make up your own mind.<span class="Apple-converted-space">\u00a0 <\/span>But please\u2026please do not assume the worst about anyone.<\/p>\r\n<p class="p2"><i>Jim Foster,\r\nIncumbent Republican Bethlehem Town Board candidate<\/i><\/p>