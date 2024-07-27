ALBANY – As Star Roofing celebrates its 27th year, one thing remains true. They will deliver a great roof at a great price.

With Star deep in their season, they are running their most successful Summer Roof sale. The sale offers homeowners a five percent discount up to one thousand dollars, and the manufacturer’s extended warranty is included if the whole roofing system is being replaced. There’s no question why customers wouldn’t take advantage of it.

“It’s a cost-saving feature to do your roof now,” Peter Wall said.

All Star Roofing roofs are installed to New York State code and follow manufacturer guidelines. By getting a roofing system done now, customers are not only protecting their homes, but they are also increasing their homes’ overall value.

Customers may want to put off their roofs until the fall or next year. However, Wall thinks now is the best time to schedule a roof remodel. With inflation not slowing down any time soon, Wall believes that locking in the Summer sale price now is more important than ever.

“The wrong time to replace a roof is when it starts leaking,” Wall said. “Any roof over 20 years old should be replaced.”

Once customers participate in the Summer sale, the new shingles will last up to 30 years. With weather only increasing in severity, a roofing system through Star Roofing will help customers have peace of mind in knowing they won’t experience any leaks. A roof is the most important part of owning a home, and it’s essential not to neglect it.

Star Roofing also makes scheduling and building of a roofing system as hassle-free as possible. Every roof is unique, and Star has an in-depth discussion to ensure they meet the customer’s needs and expectations. 24 hours after the in-home visit, a detailed written proposal will be given to customers. There is a constant give-and-take between Star Roofing salespeople and their customers.

“We try to understand what our customers are looking for, and based on that, we send out the appropriate estimator or salesperson with expertise with the situation,” Wall said.

Star understands that a roofing system is a big undertaking for its customers. They want to help guide and offer support in any way they can throughout the process, which has allowed Star Roofing to be successful for the past 27 years.

Star Roofing’s Summer Sale will run until September 15. The sale offers a five percent discount up to one thousand dollars and a manufacturer’s extended warranty on an entire roofing system. Call Star Roofing now to lock in a price you won’t want to miss.