Leanne Shade says first impressions, client interaction are important

DELMAR — The owner of a popular Delmar salon shared her expertise on the intangibles of a good customer experience with students in the Capital Region BOCES Cosmetology program on Tuesday.

Leanne Shade, owner of Choices Hair Studio in Delmar, spoke about the importance of first impressions, client interaction, attire, and other factors that make or break a customer’s experience in a hair salon.

Shade is considered an expert on the topic, with her salon having won the “Bestie Award for Number 1 Salon” for six consecutive years.

“This is not about the technical stuff; this is everything else. First impressions, the psychological effect you can have on a customer, all of that stuff,” she said.

Shade noted that the hair salon chain Fantastic Sams was founded by Sam Ross, who prided himself on his customer interaction rather than his hair styling and cutting ability. Fantastic Sams now has more than 500 locations in the United States and Canada.

Approximately 20 Capital Region BOCES students are attending the summer program to gain the 1,000 hours required to take the New York State Cosmetology Licensure Exam.

The students are all recent graduates of BOCES and their respective high schools.