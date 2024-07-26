ALTAMONT – The Scottish Games will return to the Altamont Fairgrounds on August 31. This event, which attracts about 10,000 people annually, is not one to miss.

The Games return with fan favorites like the caber toss, highland dancing, and the Scottish breed dog show. Attracting people from across the country, the games also attract attendees from Canada, Ireland, and Scotland. Regardless of where an attendee hails from, the highlight of the day is one attendees must-see: the Mass Band Parade.

“The traffic gets very heavy prior to that,” Bill Munro said. “If you want to see that, you probably want to get there around 10 o’clock, otherwise you’ll get stuck in traffic.”

Although the parade is a must-see, the fairgrounds are covered with something to see. Whether that’s a birds of prey exhibition, meeting clan representatives to trace back Scottish lineage or meeting the Clydesdales. There will also be live music throughout the day, including from Scotland’s Skerryvore.

The Game’s host, Schenectady Pipe Band, encourages attendees to bring their children. The children will get to try their shot at the caber toss, take a pony ride, and enjoy the petting zoo.

“It’s an event that takes place all around the fairgrounds, so you have to walk around a lot,” Munro said. “It’s like a county fair, but more Scottish.”

The Games start officially at 8 a.m. on Saturday. Events will finish at 7 p.m. Children 12-years-old and younger enter free. Those interested in attending can buy tickets online at a discounted price of $18. Tickets will also be sold at the gate for $25.

Veterans and Active Military will save 50 percent on ticket prices with their I.D. card. This offer is only available at the gates on the day of the games.

Visit www.scotgames.com for more information.