ALBANY — No one had to wait until midnight to catch The Record Company play a song following an opening set by Eddie Awarding-winning duo Sirsy as the two bands played to an Alive at Five crowd at Jennings Landing on Thursday, July 25.

Click on one of the photos below to access our online slideshow.

Sirsy and The Record Company played to an Alive at Five crowd at Jennings Landing in Albany on Thursday, July 25. Photo by Michael Hallisey / The Spot 518 Sirsy and The Record Company played to an Alive at Five crowd at Jennings Landing in Albany on Thursday, July 25. Photo by Michael Hallisey / The Spot 518 Sirsy and The Record Company played to an Alive at Five crowd at Jennings Landing in Albany on Thursday, July 25. Photo by Michael Hallisey / The Spot 518 Sirsy and The Record Company played to an Alive at Five crowd at Jennings Landing in Albany on Thursday, July 25. Photo by Michael Hallisey / The Spot 518 Sirsy and The Record Company played to an Alive at Five crowd at Jennings Landing in Albany on Thursday, July 25. Photo by Michael Hallisey / The Spot 518 Sirsy and The Record Company played to an Alive at Five crowd at Jennings Landing in Albany on Thursday, July 25. Photo by Michael Hallisey / The Spot 518 Sirsy and The Record Company played to an Alive at Five crowd at Jennings Landing in Albany on Thursday, July 25. Photo by Michael Hallisey / The Spot 518 Sirsy and The Record Company played to an Alive at Five crowd at Jennings Landing in Albany on Thursday, July 25. Photo by Michael Hallisey / The Spot 518 Sirsy and The Record Company played to an Alive at Five crowd at Jennings Landing in Albany on Thursday, July 25. Photo by Michael Hallisey / The Spot 518 Sirsy and The Record Company played to an Alive at Five crowd at Jennings Landing in Albany on Thursday, July 25. Photo by Michael Hallisey / The Spot 518 Sirsy and The Record Company played to an Alive at Five crowd at Jennings Landing in Albany on Thursday, July 25. Photo by Michael Hallisey / The Spot 518 Sirsy and The Record Company played to an Alive at Five crowd at Jennings Landing in Albany on Thursday, July 25. Photo by Michael Hallisey / The Spot 518 Sirsy and The Record Company played to an Alive at Five crowd at Jennings Landing in Albany on Thursday, July 25. Photo by Michael Hallisey / The Spot 518 Sirsy and The Record Company played to an Alive at Five crowd at Jennings Landing in Albany on Thursday, July 25. Photo by Michael Hallisey / The Spot 518 Sirsy and The Record Company played to an Alive at Five crowd at Jennings Landing in Albany on Thursday, July 25. Photo by Michael Hallisey / The Spot 518 Sirsy and The Record Company played to an Alive at Five crowd at Jennings Landing in Albany on Thursday, July 25. Photo by Michael Hallisey / The Spot 518 Sirsy and The Record Company played to an Alive at Five crowd at Jennings Landing in Albany on Thursday, July 25. Photo by Michael Hallisey / The Spot 518 Sirsy and The Record Company played to an Alive at Five crowd at Jennings Landing in Albany on Thursday, July 25. Photo by Michael Hallisey / The Spot 518 Sirsy and The Record Company played to an Alive at Five crowd at Jennings Landing in Albany on Thursday, July 25. Photo by Michael Hallisey / The Spot 518 Sirsy and The Record Company played to an Alive at Five crowd at Jennings Landing in Albany on Thursday, July 25. Photo by Michael Hallisey / The Spot 518 Sirsy and The Record Company played to an Alive at Five crowd at Jennings Landing in Albany on Thursday, July 25. Photo by Michael Hallisey / The Spot 518 Sirsy and The Record Company played to an Alive at Five crowd at Jennings Landing in Albany on Thursday, July 25. Photo by Michael Hallisey / The Spot 518