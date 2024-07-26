COXSACKIE – Charlene Slemp, the Chief Lending Officer of the National Bank of Coxsackie (NBC), describes her bank’s role within the community as being defined by its dedication to meeting the diverse credit needs of each customer.

Slemp said NBC’s lending team focuses on providing outstanding customer service for various loan applications, whether it’s for a car loan, a residential mortgage, a small-business loan, or a multi-million-dollar commercial real estate loan.

“The lending team’s focus at NBC is meeting the credit needs of all members of the communities we serve,” Slemp said. “We strive to provide outstanding customer service, whether you are applying for a car loan, a residential mortgage loan, a small-business loan, or a multi-million-dollar commercial real estate loan – our team is equipped to handle it!”

For small business owners, she advises having a solid business plan in place before approaching a lender. She mentions that NBC offers resources to help develop such plans. She adds that it is important to demonstrate a contingency plan in case challenges arise.

“Hope for the best with your new venture but show your lender that you have a contingency plan if you hit some bumps in the road,” she said.

Additionally, Slemp highlights NBC’s partnership with the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York, which has enabled the bank to assist many small businesses. Through this partnership, NBC provides short-term fixed-rate financing, allowing businesses to acquire necessary equipment at attractive rates. This initiative underscores NBC’s recognition of small businesses as the cornerstone of the communities they serve.

Understanding that business owners are primarily focused on running successful enterprises, NBC strives to make the lending process as efficient as possible. Slemp points out that NBC’s lenders take the time to understand the operations of a borrower’s business and often meet them on-site.

“At NBC, we understand business owners have one primary responsibility – running a successful business,” she said. “We pride ourselves in availability – if you have a question or need to talk something through, you can reach us by text, phone, email or we can just stop by at your convenience.”