Everyone has experienced the horror of an over-stuffed, unorganized closet.

Trying to shove shoes in before slamming the door shut is a temporary fix to a much larger problem. People will seemingly try anything to rid themselves of the burden of their disorganization without addressing the root of the problem. Because addressing the root of the problem isn’t a financial possibility for most individuals or families. As a local, family-run business, Eye on Closets specializes in designing spaces that give their customers relief from the chaos without hurting their bank accounts.

At Eye on Closets, it is understood that not everyone can afford a $10-15,000 closet, but everyone deserves an affordable, attainable option.

The company’s designer and founder, Emily Baker, has been an award-winning designer for over 25 years in the Capital District, working on projects from kitchens, to baths, to, of course, closets. She has owned her own store and designed for others; her experience and credentials are an advantage in and of themselves. Paired with her fiscally-friendly business plan, Eye on Closets is set to be a top competitor in the closet market as it continues to grow.

Her slogan for the business is “Keep an eye on the budget,” and alongside her fiancé and business partner, Ed Contreras, she is working to ensure that each design fits the customers’ needs and wallets.

“We would come in and kind of adjust to each individual’s budget,” said Contreras.

Eye on Closets operates as a mobile business. When a customer is interested in a closet, they can call Baker to talk over what they are looking for and set up a free one-hour consultation. At this consultation, she goes in to take measurements and get inspiration for what the space could be transformed into.

“Emily definitely has that vision where she can just go in and in about five minutes talk to the customer and kind of get a feel for what they’re looking for,” said Contreras.

Closets are transformative spaces. While their obvious transformation comes from the organization they provide, the outward design and style is just as, if not more, important. Baker and Contreras specialize in providing both, organization and style, for their customers.

“Most people, when they look at their closet, it’s just an open space. We can transform any open space, especially a closet,” said Contreras.

A cluttered closet can mean so much more than having to frantically search for your favorite shirt. It can be a source of anxiety that leads to mental clutter as well. So if you’re feeling the stress of your closet’s mess, give Eye on Closets a call.

If you’re in need of an award-winning closet, contact Emily directly at 315-729-0119.