COLONIE — Armed with more than thirty years of experience, optician Thomas Tarasovich has expanded his family-owned business into Latham.

Taras Optical specializes in all types of eyewear, from the mainstream to the unique.

“We also offer comprehensive eye exams for general health, eyeglasses, and contact lenses,” he said, but that’s not what sets them apart from the competition. “Our attention to detail is second to none. Our doctors are given time to be doctors. That means thoroughness. They listen to your concerns and answer your questions.”

Tarasovich was an auditor in the eyecare industry for two years but strives to set the standard for quality in his own shop even higher. “We provide the fine workmanship you deserve as well as offer a personal touch that the corporations just don’t care about anymore,” he said.

Among the staff members is his son, Joe, who has twenty years of optical experience, “We are a family business and that means we try harder,” says Joe. “We want to cater to the needs of families and love seeing them back year after year. It’s the best kind of compliment.”

Taras Optical accepts most insurance providers and if it doesn’t, their team will help fill out the necessary paperwork for reimbursement. They also accept other doctors’ prescriptions.

Their new shop is located at 1207 Troy Schenectady Road in Latham while the Albany location can still be found at 971 Central Avenue, where it has been serving the community since 1983.

The offices are open for Summer Hours Monday, Tuesdays and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed Saturdays.