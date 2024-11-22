SELKIRK—Mary Jane Hendron, 74, surrendered her battle with cancer peacefully in Albany, NY on October 7, 2024. Jane, has she was known to all, is survived by daughters Elizabeth Halvorsen (Ken) and Erin Ross (Jeremy), grandchildren Jackson, Brodie, Thora, Jovie, and Nikko. Also survived by siblings Ginni O’Malley (Rob), Archie Moriarity (Gayle), Gerry Moriarity (Marie), and Bobby Moriarity. We feel peaceful knowing she is reunited with her husband James D. Hendron, parents Charles Moriarity and Myrtle Moriarity, siblings Paul (Janice), and Walter (Judy) as well as many four legged family members whom most likely greeted her at her feet.

Jane had a twenty plus year career at the Bethlehem Central High School where she worked in the media center and main office. Jane was known to give our friends lunch money if they forgot that day. Jane enjoyed vacationing each year in Green Harbor, MA with family and friends. Always putting her family first, embracing life with grace even in the hardest moments.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday December 8th from 3 to 5pm at Applebee Funeral Home, 403 Kenwood Ave, Delmar. Private interment will be held Monday morning, December 9th, in the Gerald B.H. Soloman Saratoga National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for contributions towards the Jane Hendron Memorial Fund. Donations can be made directly online to https://cfgcr.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/create/fund?funit_id=2353