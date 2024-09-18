BERNE — Sharon Lee Martin Feldmann passed away from cancer, in her sleep on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, with her family nearby. Sharon was born May 31, 1963, in Schenectady, to Marion E. Southwick Martin and Arthur B. Martin. Beloved wife of Charles P. Feldmann.

Sharon was a Home Health Aid for over 30 years and she cherished the years she spent working at Nichol’s Market in Voorheesville. She was a graduate of Bethlehem Central School and a 1983 graduate of SUNY Schenectady (SCCC) Culinary Arts Program.

Sharon loved to help people during her years as a Home Health Aid and later carried her caring attributes to becoming member of the Onesquethaw Fire Company, Unit 5 and later the East Berne Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary. She loved to crochet and made and donated over 100 hat and mitten sets and scarves to charities for children.

In addition to her loving husband Charles, Sharon is survived by her beloved daughter and son-in-law, Ashley M. Feldmann and Christian Church; her brother David A. Martin (Geraldine), her sister Linda A. Martin Miller (Steven), and her brothers-in-law Robert S. Feldmann (Marcia) and William B. Feldmann (Theresa), and her 4 nieces and 4 nephews.

Sharon was predeceased by her parents and her beloved Granny, Stella Southwick, and her brother-in-law, Joseph Mark Feldmann.

Family and friends are invited to visit with Sharon’s family on Sunday September 22nd from 12-2pm in the Fredendall Funeral Home 199 Main Street, Altamont. Friends are invited to join the family at Chuck’s “other home”, the East Berne Fire Department 792 Helderberg Trail, East Berne, following the visitation. Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated in Sharon’s Memory to the East Berne Volunteer Fire Company, Inc. PO Box 25 East Berne, NY 12059 or the Helderberg Ambulance Squad, PO Box 54, East Berne, NY 12059.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Fredendall Funeral Home, Altamont.

Online condolences and visitation information available at Fredendallfuneralhome.com.