Carol Ann Cohen, 83, died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on July 27, 2024. It was her 61st wedding anniversary.

Carol was born on March 9, 1941, to Kathleen Lewis and Harry Meinke in Brooklyn, New York, but she grew up in Mountain Lakes, New Jersey. She leaves behind much-loved older siblings, Peter Meinke and Pat Bowen. She attended Skidmore College, Class of ‘63, where she met her husband Henry W. Cohen, when he stepped in her birthday cake. Luckiest thing he ever did! That moment sparked a love affair that would last the rest of their lives. She captivated everyone she met with her gorgeous red hair, emerald eyes, and sparkling personality. She was the kind of woman you named your boat for, as Henry’s grandfather Milton Alexander discovered upon renaming his boat “The Carol Ann” soon after meeting her. She enjoyed going to the Saratoga Race Track, where even Sam the Bugler was charmed and would play her “Fly Me to the Moon.” She loved classical music, had an achingly beautiful soprano voice, and enjoyed being part of the Capital Hill Choral Society for many years, singing at the opening of the Saratoga Performing Arts Center with the Philadelphia Orchestra.

But her most prized role was that of being a mother to Delia Cohen, Diane Cohen, Carrie Field (Henry Field), Peter Cohen, Brian Cohen (Theresa Cohen), and Matthew Sharratt. She was the quintessential mother: loving, nurturing, always putting her children first in her thoughts and actions. When you entered her home, her cry of “Welcome!” would always ring out. Everyone congregated at her house after school, where she gave out homemade cookies or brownies. She always put a loving note in with her children’s lunches. She made every holiday and birthday special, beginning traditions all her children and grandchildren cherish. She was ever entertaining, whether making snow angels or imitating MC Hammer rapping. She loved to read, do the Sunday NY Times crossword puzzle with Henry, and snuggle with her cat, Barnie (named for the annual family vacation to Barnegat Light, Long Beach Island), and just when you were least suspecting, she’d toss out a zinger, and make you laugh until tears ran down your face. In 1986, faced with all the girls soon leaving and being left with two boys and her husband, Carol decided she needed to learn about sports. So, she started rooting for the Giants and the Mets, who won the Super Bowl and the World Series that year. She became a die-hard fan.

Although she had retinitis pigmentosa, which ultimately led to total blindness, she never let that stop her and learned how to cook and take care of her grandchildren (Jack Field, Kate Field, Griffin Field, Lewis Cohen, Henry Cohen, and Jack McCafferty) despite not being able to see. She was beloved by all who were lucky enough to know her.

A private celebration of her life will be held by her family.

