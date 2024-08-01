DELMAR – Harriet Lansing Woodward Brandow, known all her life as “Wendy,” passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday morning, July 24, 2024.

Wendy was born in Albany on December 7, 1935, the daughter of Mary Elizabeth Ackroyd and Louis L. Woodward. She was a graduate of St. Agnes School Class of 1953 and briefly attended Bennett College in Dutchess County. Shortly after marrying John Brandow in 1959, the two moved to Alabama when John was stationed at Redstone Army Airbase. During those years Wendy worked for Boeing Aeronautics, often serving as a courier because she was considered so fleet-of-foot. From the early 1980s until 1996, Wendy worked as secretary for her husband’s law practice in Albany.

Throughout her long life, Wendy was a committed volunteer for numerous organizations. She was active during the merger of St. Agnes and Doane Stuart, chaired both the PTA and Alumni Association, and served on the school’s Board of Directors. She was a charter member of the Bethlehem Historical Society, where she volunteered for more than four decades. As parishioner of St. Andrew’s Church for more than seven decades, Wendy was known for her tireless service and organizational skills. In 1979 she founded “The Shop” at Saint Andrew’s and continued to volunteer there until last year. She also volunteered weekly at the Cathedral of All Saints’ Thrift Store.

Wendy was both dauntless and easy going, making many longtime friends through her various endeavors. Arranging outings or group lunches with friends, and doing whatever needed to be done for the groups for which she volunteered, kept her busy in the later years. Wendy always relished family vacations and spending time by the ocean with her family and dogs. From childhood onward, she loved animals of all kinds, and welcomed many pets and rescued animals into her home.

Wendy is survived by her devoted children, Katherine “Katie” Brandow, Margaret “Magi” Thayer (Tyler Thayer), and William “Bill” Brandow (Jessica Neidl), and her favorite (and only) granddaughter, Phaedra Thayer, who could not have asked for a better “Amma.” Wendy was predeceased by her husband of 44 years, John E. Brandow, and her beloved big brothers, Austin “Woody” and Louis “Ted” Woodward. In addition to her children and granddaughter, she is survived by many nieces and nephews and a wide circle of dear friends, as well as her dog and stalwart companion, Max. Wendy was widely admired for the energy and enthusiasm she brought to her various civic engagements, and she will be missed by all.

Donations in Wendy’s memory may be made to the Bethlehem Historical Association, 103 River Rd. PO Box 263 Selkirk, NY 12158 or Peppertree Rescue, http://www.peppertree.org

To leave the family an online condolence please visit applebeefuneralhome.com.