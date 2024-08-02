ALBANY– Making sure your child is protected when riding in cars is a top priority in Albany County. That’s why Albany County’s Traffic Safety Program is holding two free child safety seat checks next week to make sure they are installed properly. Drive in to either event to have your child safety seat checked by our experts.
Wednesday, August 7, 2024
3:30 pm – 6:30 pm
Voorheesville Farmer’s Market at the
United Methodist Church of Voorheesville
68 Maple Ave.
Voorheesville, NY 12186
Thursday, August 8, 2024
3:00 PM – 6:00 PM
Watervliet Elementary School
2557 10th Ave
Watervliet, NY 12189