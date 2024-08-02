ALBANY– Making sure your child is protected when riding in cars is a top priority in Albany County. That’s why Albany County’s Traffic Safety Program is holding two free child safety seat checks next week to make sure they are installed properly. Drive in to either event to have your child safety seat checked by our experts.

Wednesday, August 7, 2024

3:30 pm – 6:30 pm

Voorheesville Farmer’s Market at the

United Methodist Church of Voorheesville

68 Maple Ave.

Voorheesville, NY 12186

Thursday, August 8, 2024

3:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Watervliet Elementary School

2557 10th Ave

Watervliet, NY 12189